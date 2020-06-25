'There are many Sushant Singh Rajputs in our Tamil film industry' Says popular designer

After Sushant Singh Rajput's death, recently, popular costume designer Vasuki Bhaskar took to social media and spoke about the struggles many actors go through in the Tamil film industry.

Bollywood's young and talented actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death started a debate yet again on the existence of nepotism in the film industry. However, B-town celebs stand divided on the issue. However, this debate is not limited only to Bollywood. After Sushant Singh Rajput's death, recently, popular costume designer Vasuki Bhaskar took to social media and spoke about the struggles many actors go through in the Tamil film industry. She also mentioned how many speak to her while many suffer in silence.

"There are many Sushant Singh Rajput's in our Tamil film industry who get no payment, no support, no recognition, yet they put up a brave smile to the camera. Few speak to me, few remain silent in pain to suffer the humiliation in a different form. To so many such, remember Thala Ajith then and now," costume designer Vasuki Bhaskar wrote on the social media.

To note, the South Indian film industry has a lot of celebrities who have become huge without any Godfather only because of their talent and hardship.

Earlier this year, during the promotions of his film Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, Telugu star Allu Arjun commented on nepotism debate. In an interview with Republic World, he said, "It is easy for us because my father is a producer, I got the platform, but to survive for 15 years, maybe not. For an initial start, it did help, for the initial push, that many self-made actors have, we respect them, like Chiranjeevi Garu, but we also have our struggles and expectations to match There are always two sides of the coin."

