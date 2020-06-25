  1. Home
  2. entertainment

'There are many Sushant Singh Rajputs in our Tamil film industry' Says popular designer

After Sushant Singh Rajput's death, recently, popular costume designer Vasuki Bhaskar took to social media and spoke about the struggles many actors go through in the Tamil film industry.
18534 reads Mumbai
'There are many Sushant Singh Rajputs in our Tamil film industry' Says popular designer'There are many Sushant Singh Rajputs in our Tamil film industry' Says popular designer
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Bollywood's young and talented actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death started a debate yet again on the existence of nepotism in the film industry. However, B-town celebs stand divided on the issue. However, this debate is not limited only to Bollywood. After Sushant Singh Rajput's death, recently, popular costume designer Vasuki Bhaskar took to social media and spoke about the struggles many actors go through in the Tamil film industry. She also mentioned how many speak to her while many suffer in silence. 

"There are many Sushant Singh Rajput's in our Tamil film industry who get no payment, no support, no recognition, yet they put up a brave smile to the camera. Few speak to me, few remain silent in pain to suffer the humiliation in a different form. To so many such, remember Thala Ajith then and now," costume designer Vasuki Bhaskar wrote on the social media. 

To note, the South Indian film industry has a lot of celebrities who have become huge without any Godfather only because of their talent and hardship. 

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna rejects Nani's Shyam Singha Roy owing to Sai Pallavi's casting? 

Earlier this year, during the promotions of his film Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, Telugu star Allu Arjun commented on nepotism debate. In an interview with Republic World, he said, "It is easy for us because my father is a producer, I got the platform, but to survive for 15 years, maybe not. For an initial start, it did help, for the initial push, that many self-made actors have, we respect them, like Chiranjeevi Garu, but we also have our struggles and expectations to match There are always two sides of the coin."

Credits :Twitter

Latest Videos
Sidharth Shukla’s TOP controversies
Anu Aggarwal on her fatal accident, relate to Sushant as an outsider, snubbed at Awards
Deepika Padukone’s beauty and makeup secrets REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut on Hrithik Roshan calling her a gold digger, nepotism & battling financial lows
Kumkum Bhagyas Sriti Jha on equation with Shabbir Ahluwalia, missing work, non payment of dues
Father's Day 2020: Celeb dads who celebrated the occasion for the FIRST time
Celebs who are yoga enthusiasts
Sushmita Sen on turning ‘Aarya’ for her Alizeh, Renee, Rohman Shawl & her comeback
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: Here’s a timeline of police investigation in the case
Amit Bhadana on struggles to become the most followed YouTuber in India, criticism
Manish Malhotra and Kareena Kapoor Khan talk about The Blender's Pride Fashion Tour in Hyderabad

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement