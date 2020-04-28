Theri Remake: Varun Dhawan to step into Thalapathy Vijay's shoes for the Hindi version?

If the industry grapevine is anything to go by, Varun Dhawan might step into Thalapathy Vijay's shoes for the Theri Hindi remake. The film starred Samantha Akkineni and Amy Jackson in female lead roles.

Given the trend of remakes of South films in Bollywood, according to latest reports, might step into Thalapathy Vijay's shoes for the Theri Hindi remake. Vijay starrer Theri being remade in Hindi has been doing rounds since a very long time and the latest reports suggest Varun Dhawan might play the lead role. If the industry grapevine is anything to go by, Atlee, who directed the original might come onboard even for the Hindi remake. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same yet.

Vijay starrer Theri also featured Amy Jackson and Samantha Akkineni in the lead roles, while Mahendran, Prabhu and Raadhika among others were seen in supporting roles. Theri, which released in 2016, revolves around a baker who holds a secret identity as former Deputy commissioner of police. He goes on a secret Ghost Protocol mission organised by the Commissioner of police. The film won Vijay won the Best entertainer of the year award in 2016. What do you think? Varun Dhawan fits best for Vijay's role from the original? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Meanwhile, Theri is being remade in Telugu with Ravi Teja playing the hero. However, due to prior commitments, Ravi Teja couldn't focus on the project and it got delayed. The shooting of the film will go on floors post lockdown. Director Santosh Srinivas of Kandireega fame is on board for the remake and Catherine Tresa will be playing the female lead in it.

Credits :The News Minute

