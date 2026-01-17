Theri vs Mankatha: Thalapathy Vijay starrer to re-release on January 23, clashing with Ajith Kumar at box office

Thalapathy Vijay starrer Theri was initially planned to be re-released in theatres for Pongal this year after Jana Nayagan was postponed. Now, the producer has confirmed that the Atlee directorial will re-release on January 23, 2026, clashing with Ajith Kumar’s Mankatha re-release.

Thalapathy Vijay’s Theri to clash with Ajith Kumar starrer Mankatha

In a recent post on social media, Theri producer Kalaippuli S Thanu said, “From January 23, Theri will release in theaters worldwide. Tomorrow, trailer release.”

See the post here:

On the other hand, Ajith Kumar’s much-awaited re-release, Mankatha, is also slated to hit the silver screens on January 23, 2026. The makers recently unveiled the re-release trailer, making the upcoming week a peak nostalgic moment for fans, with both contemporaries clashing at the box office once again.

Previously, Vijay and Ajith clashed at the box office in 2023 when their films Varisu and Thunivu were released in theatres.

Initially, Theri was supposed to be re-released on January 15, 2026. However, producer Thanu revealed that the producers of recent Pongal releases had requested him to postpone the re-release so that it would not affect their films at the box office.

More about Theri

Theri is an action thriller starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role and directed by Atlee, marking the filmmaker’s first collaboration with the superstar. The movie follows the story of Joseph, a bakery owner in Kerala who lives with his daughter, leading a quiet life as a single father.

However, after a scuffle with a gang of local goons, he is forced to protect his daughter and reveal that he is DCP Vijay Kumar, a formidable police officer from Chennai who was presumed dead. As his identity is on the verge of being exposed, he must settle his scores with an old adversary.

Apart from Vijay, the film also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Amy Jackson, Baby Nainika, Radhika Sarathkumar, Mahendran, Prabhu, and several others in key roles.

More about Mankatha

Mankatha follows the story of Vinayak Mahadevan, a cunning and suspended police officer in Mumbai who becomes involved with a gang planning to steal Rs 500 crore from illegal means. However, his true agenda is to double-cross everyone and seize the cash for himself.

As Vinayak orchestrates betrayals and manipulations, his plan begins to spiral out of control while he engages in a high-stakes cat-and-mouse game with relentless police officers and local goons. The film unfolds with multiple twists, revealing that no one is who they seem, with Vinayak ultimately branding himself the “Kingmaker.”

Apart from Ajith Kumar, the film is directed by GOAT fame Venkat Prabhu and features Arjun Sarja, Trisha Krishnan, Raai Laxmi, Anjali, Andrea Jeremiah, Vaibhav, Ashwin Kakumanu, Premji Amaren, and several others in key roles.

