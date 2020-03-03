  1. Home
  2. entertainment

THESE photos of Tollywood starlet Seerat Kapoor prove she can slay any look with savvy

Seerat Kapoor is known for her great fashion sense and the way she carries her outfits. Her fashion statement does capture one's attention.
4199 reads Mumbai
THESE photos of Tollywood starlet Seerat Kapoor prove she can slay any look with savvyTHESE photos of Tollywood starlet Seerat Kapoor prove she can slay any look with savvy
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Tollywood actress and model Seerat Kapoor is known for her great fashion sense and the way she carries her outfits. Her fashion statement does capture one's attention as she carries the attire like an empress with immense confidence and elegance, just like her variant roles in her movies. One can go through her Instagram account and it speaks a lot  about her style statements. 

Seerat has been a spirited artist when it comes to her films or her unconventional looks, she takes up challenges with finesse, and her impeccable skills have always kept her in the limelight. She beautifies any attire by just wearing it. Here are some spectacular photos of Seerat in different outfits, we can’t stop glaring at them.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Seerat Kapoor (@iamseeratkapoor) on

Not just western outfits but Seerat aces the ethic game like a pro, even in this simple white anarkali dress. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Puppy face!

A post shared by Seerat Kapoor (@iamseeratkapoor) on

She looks cute in those comfy dungarees and tees, looking like the cute girl next door.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The fragrance of coconut

A post shared by Seerat Kapoor (@iamseeratkapoor) on

Seerat can grab your attention off in those off-shoulder midis with some floral print to light up the mood.

On the work front, Seerat will be seen in "Krishna and his Leela". She is starred opposite Siddu Jonnalagadda and Shraddha Sreenath. Presented by Rana Daggubati, the film is directed by Ravikanth Perepu and written by Ravikanth and Siddu. Produced by Suresh Production, Viacom18 Motion Pictures, and Sanjay Reddy, the film is slated to be released on 1st May 2020. 

Credits :Instagram

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement