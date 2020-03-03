THESE photos of Tollywood starlet Seerat Kapoor prove she can slay any look with savvy

Seerat Kapoor is known for her great fashion sense and the way she carries her outfits. Her fashion statement does capture one's attention.

Tollywood actress and model Seerat Kapoor is known for her great fashion sense and the way she carries her outfits. Her fashion statement does capture one's attention as she carries the attire like an empress with immense confidence and elegance, just like her variant roles in her movies. One can go through her Instagram account and it speaks a lot about her style statements.

Seerat has been a spirited artist when it comes to her films or her unconventional looks, she takes up challenges with finesse, and her impeccable skills have always kept her in the limelight. She beautifies any attire by just wearing it. Here are some spectacular photos of Seerat in different outfits, we can’t stop glaring at them.

Not just western outfits but Seerat aces the ethic game like a pro, even in this simple white anarkali dress.

She looks cute in those comfy dungarees and tees, looking like the cute girl next door.

Seerat can grab your attention off in those off-shoulder midis with some floral print to light up the mood.

On the work front, Seerat will be seen in "Krishna and his Leela". She is starred opposite Siddu Jonnalagadda and Shraddha Sreenath. Presented by Rana Daggubati, the film is directed by Ravikanth Perepu and written by Ravikanth and Siddu. Produced by Suresh Production, Viacom18 Motion Pictures, and Sanjay Reddy, the film is slated to be released on 1st May 2020.

