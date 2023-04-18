They Call Him OG: Pawan Kalyan arrives in Mumbai; Joins shoot of Sujeeth's next

Pawan Kalyan has recently joined the sets of his latest film with “Sahoo” fame Sujeeth. The yet-untitled film went on floors recently and is touted to be a high-octane action thriller, also penned by Sujeeth. The big-budget film is being funded by DVV Danayya under DVV Entertainment, the blockbuster production house behind the global success RRR. The film was announced recently amidst other ongoing Pawan Kalyan films in various stages of production. Pawan Kalyan joined the team in Mumbai, where the first schedule will be shot till the end of this month.

Pawan Kalyan to unite with Sahoo fame Sujeeth

The production house tweeted, “THE #OG HAS ARRIVED on sets…#PawanKalyan #TheyCallHimOG #FireStormIsComing,” The film is also special because it marks the first collaboration between Pawan Kalyan and director Sujeeth, who is known for his entertainer films like Run Raja Run and Saaho earlier. The union between the actor and director is sure to yield a colourful, unique entertainer unlike any of Pawan Kalyan’s usual films off late. The film’s recently started Mumbai schedule is said to be planned for major action set pieces and some other key scenes which are to be shot across next month. The film is being shot by legendary cinematographer Ravi K Chandran while S Thaman will be composing the music and score for the film. The film is touted to be mounted on a lavish scale and will see Pawan Kalyan in a never-before-seen avatar.

Upcoming Projects

Pawan Kalyan has been shooting another film with Sai Dharam Tej. The yet untitled film referred to as PKSDT is being directed by Samuthirakani. The film is a remake of the Tamil film Vinodhaya Sitham, which was also helmed by Samuthirakani. He has also been shooting simultaneously for the cop thriller Ustaad Bhagat Singh, which is being directed by Harish Shankar, in his second collaboration with Pawan Kalyan after “Gabbar Singh”, which that released 11 years ago. After completing the first schedule of Sujeeth’s film, Pawan Kalyan will be joining the sets of Ustaad Bhagat Singh.

