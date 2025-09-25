They Call Him OG Review: A treat for Pawan Kalyan fans that ventures into predictable territory

OG, also known as They Call Him OG, is a Telugu-language film that was released in theaters on September 25, 2025. Written and directed by Sujeeth, the movie is a gangster action drama that follows the tale of Ojas Gambheera, a former samurai turned gangster.

If you’re planning to watch the Pawan Kalyan starrer in theaters this week, here’s the Pinkvilla review you need to check out.

The Plot

OG (or They Call Him OG) follows the story of Ojas Gambheera (aka OG), once the protector of Satya Dada, who owned the Bombay port back in the day. After an altercation between them, Ojas retreats into the shadows, living a quiet life with his wife and daughter.

Years later, Satya Dada’s life and Bombay itself are threatened by the tyrant Omi Bhau, prompting OG to return. Why OG returns to his old ways, and how he plans to stop the looming chaos, form the core of the story.

The Good

OG is a festival for fans, and that is the best part about the movie. The film feels like an ode to Pawan Kalyan’s stardom, a tribute to his cinematic journey, offering fan service in almost every scene he appears.

Although Pawan’s screentime is limited when compared to his usual ventures, the inimitable aura he brings packs quite a punch. The film’s initial half doesn’t take much time to set up, quickly building up momentum to deliver action-packed moments.

Blending Pawan’s magnetic presence into a character like OG, Sujeeth fulfills every fanboy director’s dream. While the writing and direction don’t leave a lasting impression, the film’s mass elements leave the audience engaged.

Emraan Hashmi delivers an impressive performance, and OG becomes a textbook example of how a fan envisions their favorite superstar on the big screen, brimming with flair and swag.

From a technical standpoint, Thaman S raises the bar with his thunderous background score. His exhilarating compositions are purely designed for the big screens, leaving the audience with goosebumps.

Additionally, the action sequences strike a balance between rhythm and brutality, justifying the film’s ambitious scale. Moreover, the cinematography and the costume design also deserve special praise.

The Bad

While OG is tailor-made for Pawan Kalyan’s massive fan base, it may disappoint anyone outside that circle. While the first half successfully elevates the film’s scale, the second half lacks the conviction to keep it engaging for a wider audience.

The narrative loses steam after the interval and struggles to recover until the climax. The strong buildup fizzles out due to weak writing, leaving an unsatisfying aftertaste.

While certain tribute moments might excite fans, the general audience may find them unremarkable, whether it's the stylized slow-motion action scene or an exaggerated glare meant to elevate the hero into a larger-than-life “firestorm.”

The biggest letdown in OG is its predictable screenplay and underwhelming monologues. It falls into an age-old cinematic trope of hero vs villain, missing the chance to explore deeper themes or more original storylines.

An unnecessary tie-in to one of Sujeeth’s earlier films and the inclusion of half-baked Japanese elements further hamper the script. While the technical aspects are largely strong, the editing is subpar.

The lengthy runtime makes the film exhausting, and poor transitions even impact the effectiveness of the music and background scores.

The Performances

Pawan Kalyan is undoubtedly the star of the show. The film rests entirely on his shoulders, relying on his screen presence and charisma to mask the average writing.

With a formidable performance by a swag-filled Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Arul Mohan plays her part adequately. Moreover, Arjun Das also gave a few impressive moments in the movie.

The Verdict

They Call Him OG is a love letter from a fan to his idol. Every scene exists to please the inner soul of every fan, and in that regard, it hits the mark. However, the lack of creativity and originality is evident, leaving little for the general audience to enjoy.

If you’re a hardcore Pawan Kalyan fan, then this gangster actioner is likely your cup of tea and worth experiencing in theaters.

