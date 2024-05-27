They Call Him OG’s director Sujeeth spills the beans about Pawan Kalyan’s name in film; shares interesting updates

OG or They Call Him: OG is undeniably one of the most exciting Pawan Kalyan projects in a long time. From the catchy title to the dynamic first glimpse, the makers have not put a foot wrong so far. The latest updates regarding the film are sure to heighten the expectations further.

Sujeeth spills the beans about Pawan Kalyan’s OG

During the promotional interview for Karthikeya Gummakonda’s upcoming film Bhaje Vaayu Vegam, Sujeeth spoke a bit about his highly awaited film with Pawan Kalyan, OG. Speaking about how the project materialized, the Saaho director revealed that he was initially offered to direct a remake starring Pawan Kalyan.

However, in the back of his mind, Sujeeth wished that an original film would be better than a remake. Sujeeth then recalled, “Luckily, someone asked me if I had an original story. Maybe this was nature’s way of offering me a gift for waiting patiently.

Further spilling the beans about OG, Sujeeth revealed that Ojas is Pawan Kalyan’s name as a master (fight master) and Gambheera is his other name, thereby ‘Ojas Gambheera’. He then explained that the title OG was derived from Ojas and also because OG referred to Original Gangster, which everyone felt suited the film. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Check out the first glimpse of OG

Pawan Kalyan is a fan of Japanese movies?

Although Pawan Kalyan is a huge superstar in Tollywood, the actor and politician remains closed off and keeps to himself the majority of the time. As a result, it is hard to obtain any information about the actor.

However, it seems that during the shooting of OG, Sujeeth was able to find out Pawan Kalyan’s interests, which include Japanese movies. Maybe, this is the primary reason for the actor to accept OG, owing to the film’s heavy Japanese influence, from the costumes to the weapons.

Speaking about Pawan Kalyan’s commitment to the role, Sujeeth revealed, “When Pawan Kalyan is interested in a role, he will give it his all. Thankfully for OG, he was very interested and keen on shooting. He wanted to train for some of the fight sequences for which he specially undertook training for sword fighting.”

More about OG

OG is an upcoming Telugu language action drama starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead role. The film also stars Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Arjun Das, and other talented actors in key roles.

D.V.V. Danayya has bankrolled the project under the DVV Entertainments banner while Thaman S has been tasked with composing the music for the film.

With the major portions of the film already being completed in Mumbai, the film is expected to hit the big screens on September 27, 2024.

ALSO READ: BUZZ: Superstar duo Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan to share screen in Vishwambhara