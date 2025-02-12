‘They don't even hold hands, no chemistry’; Netizens comment as Naga Chaitanya attends Thandel success meet with Sobhita Dhulipala

Naga Chaitanya is at the threshold of success with his latest release Thandel. The Telugu survival drama has been lauded by audiences, who have loved the Chandoo Mondeti directorial for more than one reason. Recently, the makers of the movie organised a success meet for the film and it was attended by Chay along with his wife, Sobhita Dhulipala.

Well, ever since their marriage, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are a little rare in posting glimpses of one another on social media. Moreover, considering their busy work schedules, they are seen making fewer appearances in the public eye.

However, on Thandel’s success meet, Sobhita turned into the biggest cheerleader for her husband. Dressed in a pretty pink saree, the diva accompanied Chay and walked beside her as she entered the premises of the event.

Within no time videos and pictures of the couple went viral on the internet. However, there have been mixed reactions of the fans to them.

While some fans lauded the duo for looking happy and much in love, other naysayers were quick to tag Chay’s ex-wife and actress, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, posting derogatory comments and taking a dig at their divorce.

Moreover, some others commented on how both Chay and Sobhita don't have any chemistry at all, adding to the fact that they did not even hold hands as most newly married couples do.

Just a few days back, Naga Chaitanya, in a conversation on the podcast show Raw Talks With VK, addressed how his wife Sobhita has been wrongly blamed for his divorce from Samantha.

He said, “I feel very bad for her, but at the same time, I have to thank her very much. She’s very understanding and patient. With so much maturity, she navigated through all this.”