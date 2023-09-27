'They were threatening Vijay Sethupathi's family': Muttiah Muralitharan opens up on actor's exit from 800

Vijay Sethupathi was initially on board as lead actor for the sports drama 800, which is a biopic on ace Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan. However, later, due to unknown reasons, the actor backed out from the film. Recently, Muttiah revealed that Vijay exited the film because of tremendous pressure.

Muttiah Muralitharan reveals politicians threatened Vijay and his family

In a recent conversation with Zoom, Muttiah Muralitharan opened up about Vijay Sethupathi's exit from 800 and said, “During my time at IPL, my director mentioned that Vijay Sethupathi was staying in the same hotel for a shoot. He offered to arrange a meeting, and although initially unsure, Vijay, being a fan of mine as a cricketer, agreed to meet. He allotted two hours five days later, post 8 p.m., for a narration of the script. After hearing it, he expressed genuine enthusiasm for the film, stating that he wouldn't pass up such a unique opportunity and was eager to be part of the project. Subsequently, we sealed the deal with him, and the production house also came on board."

The cricketer revealed that a few politicians threatened Vijay not to play his character because of some misquote the cricketer made. Muttiah didn't want to sabotage Vijay Sethupathi’s career because of him and his film. He added that 800 is a sports film and has nothing related to politics.

After Vijay Sethupathi's exit, the makers replaced him with Madhurr Mittal of Slumdog Millionaire fame. 800 is slated to release worldwide on October 6 in multiple languages including Tamil, English, and Sinhala.

Upcoming projects

Vijay Sethupathi is basking in the success of the Bollywood film Jawan, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara. He played the role of antagonist in Atlee's directorial. He is juggling between Tamil and Hindi movies as of now. The actor recently announced his next project with director Arumugakumar. The actor and director previously collaborated in 2018 for a Tamil movie Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren. He also has the Hindi film Merry Christmas with Katrina Kaif in the pipeline. The film also stars Radhika Apte in a key role.

ALSO READ: Swathi Reddy reacts to divorce rumors with husband Vikas Vasu: Here's what she said