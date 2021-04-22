Thirsty Thursday: 5 photos of Naga Chaitanya that we don’t mind drooling over again and again

Here are some photos of Naga Chaitanya from his social media that will make one glued to their screen.

We are back with our section of ‘Thirsty Thursday’ to quench your quarantine thirsts. This week, we have instead listed 5 photos of the handsome hunk Naga Chaitanya and these are too HOT to handle.

Well, Naga Chaitanya is undoubtedly one of our most favourite actors. With his drool-worthy social media photos and laudable acting skills, he is ruling our hearts. The Tollywood star has such a charm that you will instantly be glued to your phone’s screen.

You will be quite charmed with his soulful eyes, radiant smile, and more than anything, Naga Chaitanya has an overall stature just like his father. He has already managed to create a huge hype for his upcoming films with his fresh new look and chiselled physique. Let us not waste any more time and take a look at the photos right here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Naga Chaitanya will be next seen in the romantic drama Love Story with Sai Pallavi. The film is directed by Sekar Khamula and it is one of the highly anticipated Tollywood flicks. With the surge in the cases of COVID 19, the film’s release is anticipated to be delayed further. He is currently busy with the shooting of Thank You, which is directed by Vikram Kumar. Produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations, S Thaman is composing music for the film.

Credits :Instagram

