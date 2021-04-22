  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Thirsty Thursday: 5 photos of Naga Chaitanya that we don’t mind drooling over again and again

Here are some photos of Naga Chaitanya from his social media that will make one glued to their screen.
7878 reads Mumbai
Thirsty Thursday: 5 photos of Naga Chaitanya that we don’t mind drooling over again and again
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

We are back with our section of ‘Thirsty Thursday’ to quench your quarantine thirsts. This week, we have instead listed 5 photos of the handsome hunk Naga Chaitanya and these are too HOT to handle. 

Well, Naga Chaitanya is undoubtedly one of our most favourite actors. With his drool-worthy social media photos and laudable acting skills, he is ruling our hearts. The Tollywood star has such a charm that you will instantly be glued to your phone’s screen.

You will be quite charmed with his soulful eyes, radiant smile, and more than anything, Naga Chaitanya has an overall stature just like his father. He has already managed to create a huge hype for his upcoming films with his fresh new look and chiselled physique. Let us not waste any more time and take a look at the photos right here:

1. When he made his wife Samantha Akkineni indulge in a PDA with this photo

2. When he made us all go gaga with his headstand

3. When Sam shared this photo and made us all go weak in the knee

4. When he made his fans swoon over him with this photo.

5. This one photo is enough for us to keep looking at for a whole day, isn’t it?

Meanwhile, on the work front, Naga Chaitanya will be next seen in the romantic drama Love Story with Sai Pallavi. The film is directed by Sekar Khamula and it is one of the highly anticipated Tollywood flicks. With the surge in the cases of COVID 19, the film’s release is anticipated to be delayed further. He is currently busy with the shooting of Thank You, which is directed by Vikram Kumar. Produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations, S Thaman is composing music for the film.

Credits :Instagram

You may like these
Samantha Akkineni pens an emotional note as she shares a photo of her pet Hash with Naga Chaitanya
Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya dazzle in ethnic wear in BTS photos from a shoot & they're pure love
National Pet Day: Samantha Akkineni shares a cute video of Hash and Naga Chaitanya; Calls him 'absolute LOVE'
PHOTOS: Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya look their stylish best as they grace Rana Daggubati's chat show
Naga Chaitanya clicks cute & cosy photo of wife Samantha Akkineni as she enjoys her snuggle Sunday with Hash
Samantha Akkineni shares her 'favourite song' from Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's Love Story; WATCH