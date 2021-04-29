Thirsty Thursday: Kalidas Jayaram's shirtless photos from Maldives turn up the heat

Interestingly, the heartthrob sticks to the roots as he also opted for a traditional outfit while chilling amidst the sea in the Maldives.

Kalidas Jayaram, the son of film actors Jayaram and Parvathy has taken social media by storm with his stunning photos from the Maldives vacation. The young actor has been treating his fans with bare-body pictures and it will leave you mesmerized. Kalidas who got nationwide fame by playing a transgender person in Sudha Kongara's short film Thangam is ruling our hearts with his latest vacay photos. Interestingly, the heartthrob sticks to the roots as he opted for a traditional outfit while chilling amidst the sea in the Maldives.

“If your character doesn't have a darker shade, at least try to wear it for sometime,” Kalidas captioned the picture. He captioned other photos as, "Never forget your roots! Tradition meets Tropical." Kalidas Jayaram is turning up the heat with his stunning photos and we just can't stop gushing over it. His intense and killer looks are drool worthy, don't you think? We have already beat mid-week blues ever since we laid our eyes on these latest photos from his Instagram.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Maldives has suspended tourists from India amidst the rising COVID-19 cases in the country. The Ministry of Tourism tweeted, "With effect from 27 April @HPA_mv suspends tourists travelling from #India to #Maldives from staying at tourist facilities in inhabited islands. We thank you for the support in our endeavour to make tourism safest possible with minimum inconvenience."

Commenting on the same, Malavika Mohanan wrote on Kalidas Jayaram's photo, "Maldives has banned Indian travellers. Come back now."

On the professional front, the actor He will be next seen in the Malayalam thriller titled Rajni. The film is directed by Vinil Scariah Varghese.

