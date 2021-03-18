Thirsty Thursday: Kalidas Jayayam’s photo from the shower will make you gasp for air

Kalidas Jayaram, who was last seen in the Tamil anthology Paava Kadhaigal, was applauded by fans and critics for his performance as a transgender in the Sudha Kongara directorial.

The weekend is almost here. But we need a little nudge to cross the last two days of the week and what would be better than a photo of our very own charming Kalidas Jayaram? Just a look at the actor’s photo will make us float to the weekend. To cool us down during the hot summer and to help us survive through the weekend, here’s a photo of Kalidas Jayaram from the shower which will make any girl go weak in the knee.

Browsing through the actor's Instagram profile will make one understand that he is someone who has a great fashion sense. Apart from his charismatic look, the actor has proved with his recent films that there is no role that he cannot pull off. The recently released anthology Paava Kadhaigal had him playing the role of a transgender and he received a huge applause for the role from both the fans and the critics. Let's take a look at a couple of his photos.

With just a few movies, he has proved that he has the potential of a versatile actor. In Putham Pudhu Kaalai, he gave a new definition for a chocolate boy. The photos that he had shared on Instagram show us how well he uses social media to increase his fans and followers. Kalidas Jayaram was last seen in the anthology Paava Kadhaigal which was directed by Sudha Kongara. Before that, he was seen in yet another anthology titled Putham Pudhu Kaalai, which again was directed by Sudha.

