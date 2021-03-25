Thirsty Thursday: When Dulquer Salmaan made us all go weak in the knee with his photo from a road trip

This photo from one of Dulquer Salmaan’s road trips will help you all set as the weekend is fast approaching.

Ever since his Kollywood bow in Oh Kaadhal Kanmani way back in 2015, Dulquer Salmaan has given a whole new definition to being handsome. His adorable moves from the song Mental Manadhil are still pretty huge and have always been an instant mood uplifter. It is noteworthy how he has evolved tremendously as an actor. Just with a little wink and a small flick of his hair, he can make any number of fans swoon over him.

With his several photos, Dulquer has unintentionally (or intentionally) made us all go weak in the knees. Recently, he has been sharing photos from his upcoming film Salute and his avatar as a cop is already giving the ladies heart palpitations. However, the one photo that we can never get tired of looking at, is the one he shared from one of his road trips. With his all-black casual outfit and a style and infectious smile, he made his fans go gaga.

This is the smile I was talking about:

On the work front, Dulquer is currently busy with the shooting of his upcoming cop drama titled Salute directed by Rosshan Andrews. The film has Diana Penty as the leading lady and the first look of Dulquer was released a while back. He will be next seen in Kurup, which will show him playing the role of Sukumara Kurup, a real-life underworld don. He also in his kitty, the yet-to-be-titled film with Vyjayanthi Movies. The film is touted to be a period love story. Just like Mahanati, this film too will be a multi-lingual one and it will be released in three South Indian languages: Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

His Tamil film Hey Sinamiha with Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari was recently wrapped up.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×