Thirsty Thursday: When Prithviraj made his fans swoon over him with THIS shirtless photo from the beach

Prithviraj flaunted his salt and pepper beard in the photo and made his fans gush over him.

Mollywood’s sensational star Prithviraj Sukumaran knows his way around to keep him fans entertained and engaged with his stunning photos on social media. Starting from his workout regime to his vacation photos., the critically acclaimed actor has been treating his fans with his various photos. However, the one photo that took the internet by a storm is when he shared his shirtless photo from his vacation in Maldives. In the photo, one can see Prithvi acing the salt and pepper beard.

The heartthrob stated in the photo that it was clicked by his wife Supriya Menon. He had captioned it, “Sun, sand and salt n pepper!” With this photo, Prithviraj Sukumaran turned up the heat and it goes without saying that one can never stop gushing over it. Well, don’t you think our mid week blues are already broken just by taking a glance of this photo?

View this post on Instagram

He has a line up of films in his kitty and some of them include Aadujeevitham by Blessy, Vaariyamkunan, and Cold Case. Recently, he announced that he will be acting in a film adapted from a short story of Vaikom Basheer Mohammed titled Neelavelicham. It is expected that more updates about his directorial Empuraan with Mohanlal will be announced soon, as he hinted at the same in his recent post, when he shared a photo with Mohanlal. It was also revealed that he will be playing a key role in Mohanlal’s directorial debut titled Barroz.

