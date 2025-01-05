Thiru Manickam OTT release date: Here's when and where you can watch Samuthirakani's family drama online

Thiru Manickam or Thiru. Manickam, starring Samuthirakani, hit the big screens on December 27. Directed by Nandha Periyasamy, the Tamil family drama performed well in theaters and even earned praise from Rajinikanth. Just days after its release, the movie is now set to make its digital debut.

When and where to watch Thiru Manickam

Thiru Manickam will start streaming on ZEE5 from January 31 onwards. The film will reportedly be released in Tamil language online. More details about its OTT release are still under wraps.

Official trailer and plot of Thiru Manickam

The plot of the film revolves around the life of Manickam. He is a lottery shop owner and struggles to support his family. He has a wife Sumathi and two daughters, one of whom has a speech impediment. Despite their financial difficulties and Sumathi's efforts to earn extra income, Manickam chooses integrity when an elderly man, unable to pay for a lottery ticket, unknowingly selects the winning number worth crores.

Determined to return the ticket, Manickam embarks on a challenging journey, facing opposition from his family, false accusations from the police, and numerous hurdles. His honesty is rooted in a childhood lesson from a compassionate lottery seller who profoundly influenced his values.

Manickam’s selflessness captures public attention and earns him widespread acclaim. The Chief Minister recognizes his actions, offering his wife a government job and ensuring his daughter's medical and educational needs are met. The elderly man uses the lottery prize to establish a hospital in his village with government assistance.

Cast and crew of Thiru Manickam

Thiru Manickam features an ensemble cast led by Samuthirakani as the titular Manickam. Bharathiraja portrays an elderly man, while Ananya plays Sumathi. Nassar stars as Bhai, Vadivukkarasi plays the elderly man's wife, and Thambi Ramaiah appears as Gurumoorthy, an NRI from the UK.

Meanwhile, the movie is helmed by Nandha Periyasamy and produced by GP Ravi Kumar, Chinta Gopala Krishna Reddy, and Raja Senthil.

