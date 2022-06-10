Thiruchitrambalam: After Raashii, meet Priya Bhavani Shankar’s character Ranjani from Dhanush's next

Dhanush's forthcoming comedy-drama Thiruchitrambalam is a hot topic of discussion among movie buffs. Directed by Mithran Jawahar, this much-anticipated flick is all set to hit the silver screens on the 28th of July this year. The Maaran actor will be seen romancing three heroines Raashii Khanna, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Nithya Menen in his next. The makers are introducing each of them one at a time.

Today, the character of Priya Bhavani Shankar as Ranjani was unveiled by the team. She will play a pleasant village girl (Graamathy Thendral) in the film. Before this, the character of Raashii Khanna, who will essay the role of Anusha was released. She will be seen as Dhanush's schoolmate in the flick.

Check out the post below:

Helmed by Mithran Jawahar, Thiruchitrambalam marks the fourth collaboration between the director and Dhanush. They had earlier collaborated for the films Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Kutty, and Uthamaputhiran. Meanwhile, Prakash Raj and Bharathiraja have also been roped in to play important roles in this laughter ride.

Financed by Kalanithi Maran under the renowned production house Sun Pictures, the film will have tunes scored by music director Anirudh Ravichander. Apart from this, the film's technical crew further has Om Prakash as the cinematographer and Prasanna GK as the editor. Thiruchitrambalam is slated to be out in cinema halls on 1st July this year.

Additionally, Dhanush will play the protagonist in the Tamil drama Naane Varuven, which has been directed by his brother Selvagharan. While Dhanush will essay double roles in this suspense drama, the project also stars Indhuja Ravichander as the female lead along with Yogi Babu and Elli AvrRam in ancillary roles.

Dhanush is also working on his bilingual drama, Vaathi. Penned and directed by Venky Atluri, Samyuktha Menon has been signed to play the female lead in the movie.

