Thiruchitrambalam: Check out Dhanush, Nithya Menen's moves in BTS VIDEO from Megham Karukatha song
Choreographer Jani Master dropped a behind-the-scenes video of Megham Karukatha song from Dhanush's Thiruchitrambalam on social media.
Dhanush recently graced the silver screens after a long gap with the Tamil comedy drama Thiruchitrambalam. The film was released in the cinema halls on 18th August this year and performed tremendously well at the box office. The versatile actor was seen romancing not one, not two, but three heroines in the romantic entertainer. Nithya Menen, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Raashii Khanna played the leading lady in the movie opposite Dhanush.
Recently, choreographer Jani Master posted a behind-the-scenes video on Twitter from the sets of Thiruchitrambalam. The clip features Nithya Menen and Dhanush practicing their moves for the song Megham Karukatha. The post was captioned, "Immensely cherished choreographing @dhanushkraja Sir #RaashiKhanna ma'am & @MenenNithya garu for #MeghamKarukatha Thank you for the phenomenal response to the song & #Thiruchitrambalam Here's how it went behind the screens."
Check out the video below:
Composed by Anirudh Ravichander, the track enjoys some electrifying chemistry between the leads. Thiruchitrambalam talks about a delivery driver, played by Dhanush, who lives with his strict father Inspector Neelakandan and grandfather. His mother and sister passed away in an accident due to Neelakandan’s negligence. The movie deals with his journey to add romance to his otherwise dull life.
Financed by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures, the film also stars Bharathiraja and Prakash Raj in prominent roles. While Om Prakash handled the camera work for the movie, editing has been performed by Prasanna GK.
Next, Dhanush's lineup includes Arun Matheswaran's directorial Captain Miller, Selvaraghavan's suspense drama Naane Varuven, and Venky Atluri's bilingual film Vaathi. He will further be a part of the Hollywood venture, The Gray Man 2.
Also Read: Dhanush, Vijay Sethupathi donate 1 Lakh each to ailing comedian Bonda Mani for his medical treatment