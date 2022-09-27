Thiruchitrambalam: Check out Dhanush, Nithya Menen's moves in BTS VIDEO from Megham Karukatha song

Dhanush recently graced the silver screens after a long gap with the Tamil comedy drama Thiruchitrambalam. The film was released in the cinema halls on 18th August this year and performed tremendously well at the box office. The versatile actor was seen romancing not one, not two, but three heroines in the romantic entertainer. Nithya Menen, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Raashii Khanna played the leading lady in the movie opposite Dhanush.

Recently, choreographer Jani Master posted a behind-the-scenes video on Twitter from the sets of Thiruchitrambalam. The clip features Nithya Menen and Dhanush practicing their moves for the song Megham Karukatha. The post was captioned, "Immensely cherished choreographing @dhanushkraja Sir #RaashiKhanna ma'am & @MenenNithya garu for #MeghamKarukatha Thank you for the phenomenal response to the song & #Thiruchitrambalam Here's how it went behind the screens."