Thiruchitrambalam: Dhanush & Anirudh Ravichander bring back the magic with first single Thai Kelavi; WATCH

The first single titled Thai Kelavi from Dhanush' ucoming Tamil movie Thiruchitrambalam is out. In the music composition by Dhanush, the upbeat track is sung by Dhanush and lyrics are also penned by him. The song has brought the duo together, after a long gap of 7 years. Fans are loving the song and has also raised expectation for the chartbuster of the film.

Anirudh made his debut with Dhanush's 3 , and since then, delivered several successful albums in Dhanush’s films like Velaiyilla Pattathari, Maari and Thanga Magan.

Watch the song here:

Directed by Mithran Jawahar, the Maaran actor will be seen romancing three heroines Raashii Khanna, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Nithya Menen in the film. Financed by Kalanithi Maran under the renowned production house Sun Pictures, the film will have tunes scored by music director Anirudh Ravichander. Apart from this, the film's technical crew further has Om Prakash as the cinematographer and Prasanna GK as the editor.

Thiruchitrambalam will also star senior actor Prakash Raj and veteran actor-filmmaker Bharathiraja in pivotal roles. The rest of the star cast of the Dhanush starrer is yet to be revealed.

Thiruchitrambalam, which was scheduled to hit the screens on July 28, will now release on August 17. After almost more than a year, Dhanush is returning to the big screen and fans are super excited to watch the superstar. Dhanush's last release was Karnan in 2021, which made marked the highest opening of his career. However, he did have 3 released in this one including Jagame Thanthiram, Maaran, and Atrangi Re, which were all OTT released