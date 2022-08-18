Thiruchitrambalam Movie Review: Dhanush as Thiru is a visual delight; This emotional story is a must watch

Title: Thiruchitrambalam

Cast: Dhanush, Nithya Menon, Prakash Raj

Director: Mithran Jawahar

Rating: 3/5

Review by Bhavana Sharma

Thiruchitrambalam ( Dhanush) is a food delivery boy leading a boring, mechanical and routine life. He loses his mother and sister in an accident while his father (Prakash Raj) and he managed to survive. His grandfather (Bharathiraja) takes care of them and all the three keep fighting. So basically, there's no peace at home.

Thiru's friend Shobana (Nithya Menon) is the only solace he has. They share a great bond and have each other's back always. Thiru falls in love with Anusha (Rashi Khanna) his childhood crush and but she rejects his proposal. All of a sudden, Thiru's father suffers a heart stroke but gets paralysed. While Thiru is struggling hard to cope with the tragedies of his life, that's when some good things start happening to him, bringing light into his life. But how is something you got to watch on the big screen.

The best part of the film is Dhanush and his bond with Nithya Menon. These two have nailed their acting. You will see them together in almost every scene. Their friendship since childhood is the best example of why the friendship between a boy and girl is the best. Nithya Menon has given one of her career's best performances for this film. Dhanush is as natural as possible...just like what he is known for. Watching him on screen is just a visual delight.

Priya Bhavani Shankar will be seen for a few minutes on screen. She doesn't have much to do in the plot. Even Raashi Khanna doesn't have much importance here. One song and a few minutes of onscreen presence is all she gets. But both Raashi and Priya mean a lot to Thiru's life.

The second half is shot very well. The director took the entire time to develop the story, humour and bond between Thiru and Shobana. Their story is just beautiful.

The director has written the story in a beautiful way. He has pictured the emotions really well. It's a little slow in different parts but is enjoyable. The narration should have been a little faster to enjoy the story. But in the end, the performances of the lead actors make things better for the audiences.

Prakash Raj and Bharathiraja aced their roles and actually add soul to the flick. Watching Bharatiraja's dance for a song, get emotional on various scenes and always have Thiru's back is something every youngster to who has grandparents.

Anirudh's music is one of the assets of the film. DOP Om Prakash's camera work is applause-worthy.

Thiruchitrambalam is worth watching for all the right reasons, and especially for Dhanush and Nithya Menon.

