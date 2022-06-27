Thiruchitrambalam: Thaai Kelvai song from Dhanush's next lands in trouble; Read details

Dhanush will next appear in the theatres in the family drama named Thiruchitrambalam. Directed by Mithran Jawahar, this highly-awaited film is scheduled to release in the cinema halls on 18th August this year. Since the flick is a musical, songs are an integral part of the movie. However, the recently released track from the drama, Thaai Kelvai is facing trouble. The lyrics of this single have been brought into question recently.

Even though the lyrics of the song seem peppy, a social activist has filed a complaint against the makers of Thiruchitrambalam, stating that the lyrics of the song need to be changed. The complaint further mentions that these lyrics are disrespectful to the elders. Scored by ace composer Anirudh Ravichander, Dhanush himself has penned the lyrics for the Thaai Kelvai song, and he has even lent his voice to it.

Dhanush and Anirudh Ravichander have joined forces after 7 years for Thiruchitrambalam. Backed by Kalanithi Maran under the banner Sun Pictures, Nithya Menon, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Raashi Khanna, Bharathiraja, and Prakash Raj will be seen doing crucial roles in this comedy flick, along with others.

The makers introduced Nithya Menen, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Raashii Khanna's characters with special posters. Thiruchitrambalam was scheduled to hit the big screens on 28th July this year, although now the flick is releasing on the 17th of August.

Dhanush is making a comeback to the big screen after more than a year with his next, and the movie buffs are impatient to see his magic yet again. For those who do not know, his last release was the 2021 drama Karnan. The movie received the highest opening of his career. Nevertheless, the star did have three OTT releases after that including Jagame Thanthiram, Maaran, and Atrangi Re.

