Thiruchitrambalam trailer promises feel-good family entertainer; Dhanush says it will leave you in happy tears

The trailer of Dhanush starrer Thiruchitrambalam is finally out and it looks every bit exciting. Directed by Mithran Jawahar, this trailer featuring Dhanush promises a feel-good musical family drama. It is a mix of VIP and Yaaradi Nee Mohini and as promised by Dhanush, it will leave the audience home in happy tears.

Dhanush's chemistry with Nithya Menen and Raashii Khanna is one of the highlights besides refreshing music by Anirudh Ravichander. The entire cast and crew of the film was present at the trailer launch event of the film in Chennai. At the event, Anirudh said there's no A without D & the audience couldn't stop themselves from celebrating the moment. Dhanush's son Linga also captured this moment on his phone while sitting in the audience. For the unversed, Anirudh Ravichander is reuniting with Dhanush after six years since their last film, Thanga Magan.

Check out the trailer of Thiruchitrambalam below:

Dhanush plays the lead role with Raashi Khanna, Nithya Menen, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Bharathiraja and Prakash Raj in prominent roles. The film's music and the score is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, while cinematography is handled by Om Prakash and editing by Prasanna GK.

Backed by Sun Pictures, Thiruchitrambalam is releasing on August 18.

On a related note, Dhanush made his mark in Hollywood with Avengers makers, Russo Brothers, film, 'The Gray Man'. He also made headlines on being referred to as a 'sexy Tamil friend' by Chris Evan in The Gray Man.

Reacting to it, Dhanush said that it wasn't necessary but also, there was nothing wrong with it. "I think we were just adding more flavour and it is absolutely fine. I would appreciate if they collectively call us Indian actors, not North and South actors. The world has shrunk and the lines are fading. This is a time to come together and make it one industry, a huge industry. It will be great if we function together and make movies for everybody, not just for South or North. National films, not regional films. Every film is a national film. People watch South films, we watch North films. Every film is for everybody, especially with digital platforms. Everybody has access to watch everybody's work."

