Thiruchitrambalam Twitter Review: Audiences hail Dhanush's musical, say 'should have been a sequel to VIP'

The cinemagoers were counting the days to see Dhanush's Thiruchitrambalam on the big screens. The fans got to see the versatile actor in the theatres after a very long gap and so were more thrilled for this musical comedy. Today, as the project reached cinema halls, they were seen lined up outside the ticket counters to witness this Mithran Jawahar's directorial. They even took to social media and shared their opinion about the drama.

One of the Dhanush fans tweeted, "#ThiruchitrambalamFDFS #Thiruchitrambalam Came without expecting nothing! But first half is @dhanushkraja VIP VIBES waiting for next half ...aduvum nalla irnda padam BB DHAN." The other one wrote on the micro-blogging site, "this should have been sequel to VIP…blockbuster #Thiruchitrambalam booking another show immediately."

Check out the reactions below:

For the unversed, the film enjoys three female leads including Nithya Menen, Raashii Khanna and Priya Bhavani Shankar. Additionally, legendary director Bharathiraja also plays a crucial role in the film, along with veteran actor Prakash Raj in the role of Dhanush's father.

Thiruchitrambalam follows the life of a delivery driver, who lives with his strict policeman father and sassy grandfather. As he navigates through life, he ends up falling for two women, one traditional (Priya Bhavani Shankar) and the other one modern (Raashii Khanna).