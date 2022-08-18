Thiruchitrambalam Twitter Review: Audiences hail Dhanush's musical, say 'should have been a sequel to VIP'

The cinemagoers were counting the days to see Dhanush's Thiruchitrambalam on the big screens. The fans got to see the versatile actor in the theatres after a very long gap and so were more thrilled for this musical comedy. Today, as the project reached cinema halls, they were seen lined up outside the ticket counters to witness this Mithran Jawahar's directorial. They even took to social media and shared their opinion about the drama. 
 
One of the Dhanush fans tweeted, "#ThiruchitrambalamFDFS #Thiruchitrambalam Came without expecting nothing! But first half is @dhanushkraja VIP VIBES  waiting for next half ...aduvum nalla irnda padam BB DHAN." The other one wrote on the micro-blogging site, "this should have been sequel to VIP…blockbuster  #Thiruchitrambalam booking another show immediately."
 
thiruchitrambalam_twitter_review_1.jpeg
 
thiruchitrambalam_twitter_review_2.jpeg
 
thiruchitrambalam_twitter_review_3.jpeg
thiruchitrambalam_twitter_review_4.jpeg
 
thiruchitrambalam_twitter_review_5.jpeg
 
thiruchitrambalam_twitter_review_6.jpeg
thiruchitrambalam_twitter_review._7.jpeg
thiruchitrambalam_twitter_review_8.jpeg
thiruchitrambalam_twitter_review_9.jpeg
 
For the unversed, the film enjoys three female leads including Nithya Menen, Raashii Khanna and Priya Bhavani Shankar. Additionally, legendary director Bharathiraja also plays a crucial role in the film, along with veteran actor Prakash Raj in the role of Dhanush's father.
 
Thiruchitrambalam follows the life of a delivery driver, who lives with his strict policeman father and sassy grandfather. As he navigates through life, he ends up falling for two women, one traditional (Priya Bhavani Shankar) and the other one modern (Raashii Khanna).
 
Additionally, Dhanush also recently confirmed that he will be part of The Grey Man sequel. He stepped into Hollywood with the Anthony and Joe Russo directorial in 2022 itself. Derived from Mark Greaney's 2009 novel of the same name, the project stars Ryan Gosling as the CIA mercenary Court Gentry and Chris Evans. Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese are penning the spine-off.
 
 
