THIS Bollywood actor confesses having crush on Sai Pallavi; Reveals he has no strength to approach

Sai Pallavi is one of the most loved actresses in the South film industry. She has a very unique personality that has zero starry attitude, which makes everyone fall in love with her. Well, a Bollywood actor confessed he has a huge crush on her. Gulshan Devaiah revealed that he has a crush on the Fidaa actress and called it his ‘obsession'.

In an interview, Gulshan Devaiah recently said that he has Sai Pallavi’s number but could never approach her. Talking about Sai Pallavi, Gulshan told ETimes, “I have a huge crush on Sai Pallavi and it's been going on for a while now. I have her number too. But I don't have the strength to approach her. I think she is a wonderful actor and dancer. I think it's a crush only. There is nothing more than that. I'm a bit infatuated by her sometimes. But she is also a capable actress. She is a very good actor. And, hopefully, sometime in my life, as soon as I get an opportunity to work with her in a film, I think I'd be happy with that. I don't know about the rest. And what can I do if the rest is not going to happen? That's also there.”

He clarified that it's nothing more than that but hopes to work with her. The actor added, "If it's meant to be, it'll happen. If it's not meant to be, then it won't happen. But if you get a chance to work with a good actor, that would be good. There's nothing wrong with that. At least you can do that much,”

Professional front

Gulshan Devaiah is known for his roles in Shaitan, Hate Story and Hunterrr. The actor was last seen in Netflix's original film Ghost Stories.

Meanwhile, Sai Pallavi will be next seen sharing the screen with Sivakarthikeyan. The film is yet-to-be-titled and is bankrolled by Kamal Haasan's production Raj Kamal Films. The film marks Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi's first collaboration on-screen. The film is a tale of ‘Guts and Gore," and is going to be high on patriotism.



