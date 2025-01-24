'This film will stay with you': Mahesh Babu reviews Sukumar’s daughter Sukriti Veni Bandreddi starrer Gandhi Tatha Chettu

Filmmaker Sukumar's daughter Sukriti Veni Bandreddi starrer Gandhi Tatha Chettu has finally hit the big screens today, January 24. Directed by Padmavati Malladi, the movie is all about Gandhian principles. Ahead of the film's grand release, Mahesh Babu shared his thoughts on the film on his social media handles.

The SSMB29 actor praised the story for beautifully portraying Ahimsa and credited Padmavati Malladi for bringing it to life. He expressed pride in Sukriti Veni Bandireddi and called her his little friend. Mahesh Babu mentioned that watching her grow into a talented actress and deliver a powerful performance made him feel immensely proud. He encouraged everyone to watch the film and referred to it as a little masterpiece.

"#GandhiThathaChettu… This film will stay with you. A poignant story about ahimsa beautifully brought to life by @padmamalladi14. So incredibly proud of you my little friend #SukritiVeniBandireddi.. watching you grow into this beautiful actress and deliver such a powerful performance fills me with immense pride. Way to go. Go watch this little masterpiece," wrote Mahesh Babu.

On the other hand, Keerthy Suresh also congratulated Sukriti on the release of her film. She wrote, "Congratulations to #SukritiVeniBandreddi, my dear @padmamalladi14, and @Thabithasukumar on the release of #GandhiTathaChettu today!! Sending my best wishes."

The story of Gandhi Tatha Chettu follows the life of Ramachandraiah, played by Anand Chakrapani, a kind-hearted Gandhian who values simple living and nature. He has a deep attachment to a tree in his village and names his granddaughter Gandhi, inspired by Mahatma Gandhi. Gandhi, played by Sukriti Veni, shares a close bond with him and follows his ideals of truth and non-violence in her daily life.

Problems arise when Satish, played by Rag Mayur, arrives as an agent for an industrialist planning to build a chemical factory. Many villagers, struggling with farming, sell their lands. However, Ramachandraiah refuses to give up his property. The story unfolds as Gandhi stands firm against industrialization and fights to protect her grandfather's tree and their village.

