THIS Kannada actor to make Malayalam debut with Mammootty starrer Turbo

Mollywood Megastar Mammootty is currently shooting for his next film Turbo, directed by Vysakh and written by Midhun Manuel Thomas. The film which is expected to be an action-comedy film, riding highly on action is set to have Kannada actor Raj B Shetty in a pivotal role for it.

The film which stars Mammootty in the leading role has roped in Raj B Shetty, making this his debut role in a Malayalam film. The actor has garnered widespread appeal with his films like Ondu Motteya Kathe, Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana, and more.

Kannada actor Raj B Shetty in Turbo

Before the official confirmation had come, Purusha Pretham fame Prashanth Alexander who is also part of Turbo had confirmed that Raj B Shetty is part of the film.

Moreover, he also added that similar to Tamil films like Jailer and Leo, Turbo is also expected to have a much more pan-Indian appeal than other Malayalam movies. This is why earlier Tollywood actor Sunil was also roped in to play an important role in the film.

Though many more revelations about the film are yet to be unveiled, Mammootty during his recent press meet for Kaathal-The Core, was asked what kind of movie Turbo will be. To which the megastar had answered that the film would be a fun action movie, riding heavily on combats.

Raj B Shetty’s work front

Raj B Shetty was last seen this year with his Kannada film Toby written by himself and directed by debutant Basil Alchalakkal. The film had Samyukta Hornad, Chaitra Achar, and Raj Deepak Shetty in key roles with Midhun Mukundan of Rorschach fame composing the music for it.

The film was well received by critics and was also dubbed in Malayalam and distributed in Kerala by Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films. Moreover, Raj B Shetty is next set to feature in the lead role for the film Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye which is also written and directed by him.

Mammootty’s Workfront

Mammootty was last seen in the Malayalam film Kannur Squad which was a blockbuster hit in theaters, garnering critical acclaim as well. Now, the actor is prepping himself for the release of his next film Kaathal-The Core with Jyothika alongside him. The film is slated to release on the 23rd of November, 2023.

Moreover, besides Turbo the actor is also part of a horror film called Bramayugam which is directed by Rahul Sadasivan of Bhoothakaalam fame. He is also playing the lead role in the action film Bazooka, which has Gautham Vasudev Menon alongside him.

