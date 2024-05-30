'This man is pure whiskey': Fans and celebs go gaga over R Madhavan's new look

R. Madhavan has garnered praise for his flawless work on several occasions and his performance in Vikas Bahl's Shaitaan, released in March this year proved the same. Meanwhile, the actor's latest social media post featuring his new look has left the fans impressed and they are responding to the same in the comments section.

Not just fans, celebs like Lakshmi Manchi, Bipasha Basu, Dia Mirza, and many others have commented on Maddy’s latest Instagram video.

R Madhavan’s viral Instagram post

On May 30, 2024, the Rocketry: The Nambi Effect star shared a video on his Instagram handle. The RHTDM actor wrote, "New look Ahoy.."

And, now fans can’t keep calm over R Madhavan’s latest new look. Many reacted to the post in the comments section and shared their views.

A user wrote that the Maara star was "ageing like fine wine" and a few people agreed to the same in the replies.

Another person stated that the Vikram Vedha star reminded her of his character from Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. One of the followers stated that Madhavan's salt and pepper look will always be the best, adding that he has been her childhood crush.

Well-known faces from the entertainment industry, including Shilpa Shetty and Dia Mirza also reacted to the new look. The former wrote, "Sharp Wah!"

R. Madhavan has four projects in the pipeline

After impressing everyone with his performance in Shaitaan, the Nishabdham star is ready to return for another time on the big screen with a few more films. The first on the list is Amriki Pandir, a comedy-drama, which also has Manju Warrier playing an important role.

The Irudhi Suttru star's next film will be Adhirshtasaali, helmed by Mithran Jawahar. While a release date is not confirmed, R. Madhavan confirmed through Instagram in January 2024 that he has completed shooting. The film will also feature Madonna Sebastian and Raadhika Sarathkumar.

The actor also has another Tamil film in the lineup, titled Test. The sports drama is expected to be released this year. S. Sashikanth will make his debut as a director with this film, which features Nayanthara and Siddharth playing important roles.

Madhavan will share the screen with Akshay Kumar and Ananya Panday in Shankara too. The basic premise would be adapted from a book, The Case That Shook The Empire.

