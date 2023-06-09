THIS popular on screen pair to return after 20 years with an upcoming film; Can you guess?

Thalapathy Vijay and Jyothika are considered one of the best on-screen pairs. The duo worked together on the blockbuster films Kushi, and Thirumalai and made fans go mad over their chemistry. Now, if reports are anything to be believed, the most loved on-screen pair might work together again after 20 years. Yes, Jyothika is reportedly in talks for Vijay's next with director Venkat Prabhu.

After Leo, Vijay announced that he will be teaming up with director Venkat Prabhu for his next, which is tentatively titled Thalapathy68. According to the latest reports, Venkat Prabhu is keen on roping in Jyothika for the role of the female lead. It is said that she heard the script and gave a nod. However, nothing is confirmed about this news but the buzz has definitely made the fans excited and happy. The 20 years reunion would surely be a treat to fans if the reports are true.



About Thalapathy68

Meanwhile, Thalapathy68 is in the initial stage. The director is working on the script after he reportedly impressed Vijay with just one line. He is also busy finalizing the rest of the cast and crew for Thalapathy 68. Apart from Jyothika, rumours are also buzzing that multifaceted SJ Suryah might play the role of antagonist in the film. The Vijay starrer is expected to go on the floors after he wraps up the shoot of Lokesh Kangaraj's Leo.

Upcoming films

Thalapathy Vijay is currently busy shooting for his highly anticipated upcoming film Leo. The latest news was that a massive set had been erected at Film City in Chennai and this is for the introductory song of Vijay in Leo. In this movie, Trisha Krishnan is the female lead and also marks her reunion with Vijay after 15 years. The film features a stellar star cast including Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priya Anand, Mysskin, Mansoor Ali Khan, and others. Leo is slated to hit the theatres on October 19, this year. Anirudh Ravichander is composing songs and the original score for the project.

Jyothika will next be seen on the big screen with Malayalam cinema's megastar Mammootty in the upcoming project Kaathal: The Core. The actress is all set to make her Bollywood comeback with a role in Rajkummar Rao's upcoming film, Sri. She is also part of Ajay Devgn's supernatural thriller, which also features R Madhavan in a key role. This will mark her return to Bollywood after 25 years ago.

