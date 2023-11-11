THIS Telugu comedian to make Malayalam debut with Mammootty’s Turbo

Popular Telugu actor and comedian Sunil is all set to make his Malayalam debut through Mammootty's upcoming film Turbo, which is scripted by Midhun Manuel Thomas. The on-board news was announced on social media by Mammootty's home banner, Mammootty Kampany, which is also producing the film.

The X (formerly Twitter) page of Mammootty Kampany tweeted, "Excited to welcome dear @suneeltollywood on board for Turbo! Here's to wishing and hoping for a memorable Mollywood debut!" The poster featured Sunil's picture with the words "Welcome on board" written on the side.

Turbo said to be an action-heavy film, will have Mammootty sporting a new look. The film is being directed by Vysakh, who has previously collaborated with Mammootty on the films Pokkiri Raja and Madhura Raja. While the makers are yet to reveal any other details, it is speculated that Turbo is a revamped version of Turbo Peter, which Midhun Manuel was supposed to direct with Jayasurya.

Upcoming projects of Sunil

Sunil currently has a bunch of projects in hand, including Shankar's Game Changer, Guntur Kaaram directed by Trivikram Srinivas, and Pushpa 2: The Rule directed by Sukumar.

Upcoming projects of Mammootty

Mammootty is currently enjoying the success of his latest film Kannur Squad. He has also officially announced his next production, titled Turbo, with himself as the lead of the film. The announcement of Turbo came after a lot of speculations about a collaboration between Vysakh and Midhun Manuel Thomas.

Mammootty has been seen in three different films: Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, Christopher, and Kannur Squad.

Mammootty will also be seen in the Jeo Baby directorial movie Kaathal-The Core alongside Jyothika, who is returning to Malayalam cinema after a long time. The film is expected to drop in theaters in December during the International Film Festival of Kerala.

Besides these movies, Mammootty is also expected to feature in the horror film Bramayugam and the action-thriller Bazooka, as well as the Telugu film Yatra 2, in which he will reprise his role as former Andhra Pradesh CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

