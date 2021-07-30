Thittam Irandu Movie Review: A crime thriller with a social message

Title: Thittam Irandu

Cast: Aishwarya Rajesh, Subhash Selvan and others

Director: Vignesh Karthik

Rating: 3/5

Thittam Irandu starts as an edgy crime thriller and slows moves into the concept and consequences of insensitive parenting. Starring Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead role, and directed by Vignesh Karthik, the film is streaming on Sony LIV sans theatrical release.

Athira (Aishwarya Rajesh) gets posted to Chennai as Inspector and during her journey to the city, she meets a guy called Arjun (Subash Selvam) who is a co-passenger. She manages to get his contact number and they both keep in touch and later fall in love. Meanwhile, Athira gets a call from her bestie’s husband Kishore (Gokul Anand) who claims that she’s been missing for a couple of days. Athira starts investigating the case and finds many loose ends. Later, she comes to know that her friend met with an accident. But she is sure that she was killed. After investigating further, a shocking truth behind the missing of her friend Deepa Surya (Ananya Prasad) comes into light.

A physically handicapped but armed man, with his face hidden under helmet, is seen making rounds near Deepa’s home for a few days before her murder. The same man is found to be the main accused in the murder of Usha, a lady who was found dead in her home.

Athira and her team start looking for this man who is handicapped and finally manage to get hold of him. The facts and truth he reveals put the entire team in shock. But soon, Athira realises that she was being fooled by every person around her. How she handles all the mental stress and let’s go off people from her life is the actual Plan B.

Aishwarya Rajesh is the hero of the film. She carried the entire film on her shoulders and has done a great job as Inspector Athira. Aishwarya is definitely one of the bankable actresses of the current lot. Director Vignesh has focused on a sensitive topic and he did not put it directly in the plot but gelled into it in such a way that the plot beautifies the topic.

Also, there is enough mystery in the story to sustain Thittam Irandu until the very end. It has already been emphasised, the film springs a massive surprise. But the process or, to be precise, the set of processes that it employs as it wends its way to the climax, isn't particularly exhilarating.

The film has none of the dark and gritty overtones that one expects from a suspenseful thriller.

On the whole, it is worth watching this weekend for someone who likes watching crime thrillers.

Review by: Bhawana Sharma