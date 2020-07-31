  • facebook
Thoovanathumbikal: Mohanlal's film completes its 33 years of release; Fans celebrate as they revisit classic

Mohanlal starrer Thoovanathumbikal completes 33 years of its release today and fans are celebrating it on Twitter by sharing posters and stills from the film.
7386 reads Mumbai
1987's Malayalam movie Thoovanathumbikal starring Mohanlal, Parvathy and Sumalatha in the lead roles has completed 33 years of its release today. Directed by P Padmarajan, the film sees Mohanlal in the role of Jaykrishnan, who falls in love with two women; Radha played by Parvathy and Clara by Sumalatha. Thoovanathumbikal has been termed as the most romantic film in the Malayalam cinema. Well, Mohanlal starrer completes 33 years of its release today and fans are celebrating it on Twitter by revisiting the cult classic. 

One of the twitter users writes, "#Thoovanathumbikal is considered, by many, to be the most romantic movie ever made in Malayalam Cinema History. The film deals with the most intense human emotions of love and lust." Twitterati have been sharing posters and stills from the film as they celebrate the film's 33 years. The film is partly based on Padmarajan's novel Udakappola and is set in Thrissur. The Malayalam film showcases the typical Malayali bachelor lifestyle in many scenes. 

Check out Tweets below:

At Chiranjeevi's house warming party, Mohanlal, Parvathy and Sumalatha were spotted together and a photo of them had surfaced online. 

Also Read: AA 21: Allu Arjun joins hands with Koratala Siva for his next; To Release in 2022

Meanwhile, Sumalatha Ambareesh has quit acting and has turned politician as the MP of Mandya. On the other hand, Parvathy has quit the film industry and is settled with her family. 

Credits :Twitter

