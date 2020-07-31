Thoovanathumbikal: Mohanlal's film completes its 33 years of release; Fans celebrate as they revisit classic

Mohanlal starrer Thoovanathumbikal completes 33 years of its release today and fans are celebrating it on Twitter by sharing posters and stills from the film.

1987's Malayalam movie Thoovanathumbikal starring Mohanlal, Parvathy and Sumalatha in the lead roles has completed 33 years of its release today. Directed by P Padmarajan, the film sees Mohanlal in the role of Jaykrishnan, who falls in love with two women; Radha played by Parvathy and Clara by Sumalatha. Thoovanathumbikal has been termed as the most romantic film in the Malayalam cinema. Well, Mohanlal starrer completes 33 years of its release today and fans are celebrating it on Twitter by revisiting the cult classic.

One of the twitter users writes, "#Thoovanathumbikal is considered, by many, to be the most romantic movie ever made in Malayalam Cinema History. The film deals with the most intense human emotions of love and lust." Twitterati have been sharing posters and stills from the film as they celebrate the film's 33 years. The film is partly based on Padmarajan's novel Udakappola and is set in Thrissur. The Malayalam film showcases the typical Malayali bachelor lifestyle in many scenes.

Check out Tweets below:

Likely my most favorite movie dialogue ever. Clara tells Jayakrishnan,"I wish I was the wound in the leg of that crazy guy shackled in chain. The chronic wound which comes in contact only with a single link of that chain..." #Thoovanathumbikal #Padmarajan @sumalathaA https://t.co/cSlq4JsObD — Aravi (@Aravishiva) July 30, 2020

33 years of my favourite malayalam actor THE COMPLETE ACTOR @Mohanlal lalettan #Thoovanathumbikal my favorite song #onnamraagampadi — Jagadheeshsaran (@Jagadheeshsara2) July 31, 2020

Released this day in 1987, #Thoovanathumbikal is one movie that's made forever. There's a story behind.

P. Stanley was the producer initially. Gandhimathi Balan, a close friend of Padmarajan (and producer of his many films, starting from Nombarathippoovu), the distributor. 1/n pic.twitter.com/IAB7qm35TN — Swaroop Kaimal. (@swaroopkaimal) July 31, 2020

At Chiranjeevi's house warming party, Mohanlal, Parvathy and Sumalatha were spotted together and a photo of them had surfaced online.

Also Read: AA 21: Allu Arjun joins hands with Koratala Siva for his next; To Release in 2022

Meanwhile, Sumalatha Ambareesh has quit acting and has turned politician as the MP of Mandya. On the other hand, Parvathy has quit the film industry and is settled with her family.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×