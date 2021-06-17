Thoratti actor Shaman Mithru passes away at 43 after battling COVID 19 for nearly a month

As he was receiving treatment at the hospital, his health deteriorated this morning at a Chennai-based hospital where he breathed his last.

Kollywood’s budding actor and cinematographer Shaman Mithru breathed his last today at a private hospital in Chennai. As per the media reports, he was undergoing treatment for almost a month in the Covid-19 ward. The 43-year-old actor is survived by his wife and a five-year-old son. Though Shaman Mithru entered the Kollywood industry as a cinematographer, his popularity shot after his starring in the film Thoratti. Following his Covid-19 diagnosis, Shaman was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai for treatment.

As he was receiving treatment at the hospital, his health deteriorated this morning at the hospital where he breathed his last. Celebrities from the Tamil film fraternity paid tribute to Shaman Mithru and offered condolences to his family. He made his acting debut with Thoratti, which released in 2019. Directed by Marimuthu, Thoratti was critically acclaimed and it made to several film festivals across the country. Apart from playing the lead role, Shaman was one of the co producers of Thoratti.

Several fans and followers of the actor have also paid their tributes and prayed for his soul to rest in peace. While the first wave of Covid was very impactful, the second wave turned out to be even more disastrous as several celebrities including comedy actor Pandu, actor Nitish Veera, wife of famous director Arun Raja Kamaraj, singer Komagan and many others have lost their lives.

Credits :India Today

Share your comment ×