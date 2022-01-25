Thozhi Teaser OUT: Kajal Aggarwal, Dulquer Salmaan's mesmerizing song is all about love in the rain

Hey Sinamika starring Dulquer Salmaan, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Kajal Aggarwal will be out on 25 February. Giving you a glimpse of their world, the makers have released the teaser for the song Thozhi featuring Kajal Aggarwal and Dulquer Salmaan. The tease has the leads romancing in the rain and they share some electric chemistry between them, making the teaser every bit appealing.

Announcing the teaser, Dulquer Salmaan wrote on Twitter, “Eye-catching #Praana song teaser is out to make your evening blissful! ft the lovely @MsKajalAggarwal and yours truly. Full track to release on Jan 27, 6pm.” The complete song Thozhi will be released on January 27.

Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, the first track from Hey Sinamka, Achamillai was released recently a nd had Dulquer Salmaan singing for the very first time in Tamil. The song created a lot of buzz among the audience. The music for the film has been composed by Govind Vasantha and the cinematography is handled by Preetha Jayaraman.

Directed by Brinda, the romantic comedy has been financed by Jio Studios and Global One Studios. Hey Sinamika revolves around the life of a couple who have been married for 5 years. But now, the wife is done with her stay-at-home husband and is looking to divorce him. Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari will play the troubled couple in the film.

Also Read: Kartikeya Gummakonda flaunts his chiselled body as he's papped post workout; See PICS