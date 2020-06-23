Three years of Duvvada Jagannadham: Allu Arjun gets nostalgic as he thanks the cast and crew of the film

Sharing a special photo of himself, he tagged Pooja Hegde, director Harish, Devi Sri Prasad and the producer Dil Raju for bankrolling the film.

Tollywood’s stylish star Allu Arjun took to his Twitter space and thanked the cast and crew of the film Duvvada Jagannadham as it reaches three years since the release date. After thanking the film’s cast and crew, the Stylish Star thanked his fans for making it a huge success. Sharing a special photo of himself, he tagged Pooja Hegde, director Harish, Devi Sri Prasad and the producer Dil Raju for bankrolling the film.

He wrote on the micro blogging website, “3 years of DJ ! Thank you @harish2you garu for all the entertainment on & off the screen . Spl Thanks to Dil Raju garu , @hegdepooja , my Friend @ThisIsDSP n many more. One of my most memorable film . I thank all the cast , crew and audience of DJ & most importantly My Army”. The film hit the big screens on June 23, 2017. Pooja Hegde played the female lead, while Devi Sri Prasad composed music for the film. Harish Shankar directed the film.

3 years of DJ ! Thank you @harish2you garu for all the entertainment on & off the screen . Spl Thanks to Dil Raju garu , @hegdepooja , my Friend @ThisIsDSP n many more. One of my most memorable film . I thank all the cast , crew and audience of DJ & most importantly My Army pic.twitter.com/EglocMMGD1 — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) June 23, 2020

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun was last seen in the blockbuster film Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. He will be next seen in Pushpa. The film will have Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady. Pooja Hegde on the other hand, was last seen in Ala Vaikunthapurramloo along with Allu Arjun. She will be next seen with Prabhas in the yet to be titled project.

