THROWBACK: Akshara Haasan's new PIC proves she learnt sassiness from her dad Kamal Haasan

Legendary star Kamal Haasan is also a proud father to two talented actresses Shruti Haasan and Akshara Haasan. Both stunners have made a prominent mark for themselves in the industry. The trio is often seen having each other's back, during both personal and professional crisis. Today, we bring to you another example of the strong bold of this actor with her lovely daughters.

In November 2018, the Shamitabh actress shared a drool-worthy picture from her childhood. The little Akshara Haasan can be seen appreciating something with utmost zeal while sitting on father Kamal Haasan's lap. She captioned the endearing photo, "This is how you do woooooooosaaaa at a young age. Hahahahaha. Throwback time". This still speaks volumes about the exciting childhood that she enjoyed.

Check out the picture below:

On the work front, Kamal Haasan will next make an appearance on our silver screens with Lokesh Kangaraj's action flick, Vikram. Backed up by Kamal Haasan's production and Raaj Kamal Films International, the highly awaited venture also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in main roles.

Meanwhile, Akshara Haasan's last film was Raja Ramamurthy's Achcham Madam Naanam Payirppu and now, she will next work in Naveen's directorial Tamil film Jwala. The film will feature Vijay Antony and Arun Vijay in the lead. This adaptation of the Tamil movie Agni Siragugal also stars Nasser and Prakash Raj as pivotal characters. Produced by Javvaji Ramanjaneyulu and M Raja Shekar Reddy, Jwala will have sound rendered by Natarajan Sankaran.

