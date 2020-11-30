THROWBACK: Allu Arjun & son Ayaan chase away Monday blues as they take a 'Slow Motion' dive in the pool

One can see in the throwback video, Arjun and Ayaan having a ball as they decided to take the fun a notch higher by jumping into the pool.

Allu Arjun's son Ayaan is one of the most adorable star kids on the block. The actor's kids Ayaan and Arha have been grabbing all the attention and are winning hearts with their cuteness. While beating Monday blues, we decided to look back at one of the most adorable videos of the father-son duo taking a dive in the pool. The video was taken by actor's wife Sneha while Bunny had taken off from the shooting of Trivikram Srinivas directorial Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. One can see in the throwback video, Arjun and Ayaan having a ball as they decided to take the fun a notch higher by jumping into the pool.

While sharing, Sneha added and 's popular song slow motion in the background and this video is enough to take away your Monday blues. Meanwhile, little Arha recently featured in a video Anjali. On the occasion of her 4th birthday, Allu Arjun released a recreation video of his daughter for the classic song Anjali from the movie of the same name directed by Mani Ratnam. The video took social media by storm.

Meanwhile, check out the throwback video below:

On the work front, Allu Arjun will be seen in Sukumaran's next, Pushpa. The shooting of the film went on floors recently and the makers have already wrapped up a few shots with Allu Arjun. Starring Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role, the upcoming film will see Prakash Raj and Jagapathi Babu play supporting roles.

