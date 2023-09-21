Throwback: Atlee-Priya and Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan’s THESE moments from private parties prove they’re friends like family

It seems like the bond between director Atlee and actress Nayanthara goes a long way. They have already collaborated on two blockbuster films, Bigil with Thalapathy Vijay and Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan in the lead. Many times Atlee has been spotted at Nayanthara's events along with his wife, Priya, and they seem to have a great time together. Their strong family bonding is evident from these throwback pictures.

There are photos of Atlee and Priya attending the Diwali Bash at Nayanthara and Vignesh's residence, showcasing their close relationship. In another throwback post, the power couples, Vignesh-Nayanthara and Atlee-Priya, posed together in black outfits. Atlee captioned the post with a birthday wish to Vignesh, saying, "Happy b day thaliva @wikkiofficial love u Nanba."

Last year Atlee also attended the wedding ceremony of the Netrikann actress. Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan got married on June 9 last year. It was a grand wedding attended by biggies like Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, and others.

Nayanthara and Atlee's Second Collaboration in Jawan Sets Box Office Records

Nayanthara's most recent collaboration with director Atlee was Jawan, marking their second project together after the successful Bigil. The movie, featuring Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, made a significant impact at the box office. It also marked Nayanthara's debut in Bollywood.

The film had a worldwide theatrical release on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. Even now, Jawan continues to dominate the box office, with an impressive collection. Notably, it holds the distinction of being the fastest Hindi film to achieve this remarkable milestone.

Nayanthara's Upcoming Projects Showcase a Diverse Range of Roles

The Darbar actress has an exciting lineup of films on the horizon. In her next project, Iraivan, she will share the screen space with Jayam Ravi, directed by I. Ahmed. This film is anticipated to be a gripping psychological action thriller.

Recently, Nayanthara wrapped up the shooting for her 75th film, directed by Nilesh Krishnaa, which commenced production in April. The cast includes not only Nayanthara but also Jai, Sathyaraj, KS Ravikumar, Achyuth Kumar, Redin Kingsley, Kumari Sachu, Karthik Kumar, Renuka, Suresh Chakravarthy, and Poornima Ravi, promising an ensemble of talented actors.

Furthermore, the Tamil sensation is set to collaborate with acclaimed actors R Madhavan and Siddharth in the upcoming thriller Test, adding even more excitement to her already impressive roster of projects.

