THROWBACK: Bhagyashree on working with Prabhas in Radhe Shyam: “He didn't have any airs on set”

Prabhas is a mega star of Telugu cinema who enjoys the love of millions of fans. In the past 24 years, he has become a prominent personality, known for his craft and mannerisms. Among the many actors who spoke highly of Prabhas was veteran actress Bhagyashree, who was impressed by the way he conducted himself on the sets of their 2022 movie, Radhe Shyam. Read on to know what she said!

Bhagyashree lauds Prabhas’ humble nature

Back in 2022, Prabhas worked with senior actress Bhagyashree in the movie Radhe Shyam. Since the Maine Pyar Kiya actress was returning to Telugu cinema after a significant amount of time, she was sceptical of Prabhas’s behaviour towards her. While talking to TFPC, the actress revealed that her first scene, after a very long time in Telugu cinema, was with Prabhas.

So, when she walked on set, she thought the pan India would maintain distance from her. She was nervous, assuming that the Saaho actor wouldn’t want to rehearse if she forgot her line in Telugu. But when Prabhas approached her, she was impressed by the actor’s humbleness.

The Bollywood diva recalled in the old video, “I walk on to the set, and he says, ‘Ma'am, we're such big fans of yours. We've been watching your movie ever since.” Upon hearing this, the actress took a sigh of relief. Calling Prabhas a “humble person”, Bhagyashree stated that it was very comfortable working with him. “He didn't have any airs on set,” she underscored, adding that not just her, but everyone was comfortable with him.

The Omkaram actress further divulged, “He's not like throwing his weight around or behaving high and mighty, nothing like that. He wishes everyone on the set.”

Prabhas’ work front

Prabhas started 2026 with the fantasy horror comedy film, The Raja Saab, co-starring Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, and Zarina Wahab. He is currently working on his upcoming project titled Fauzi. Director Hanu Raghavapudi’s period drama will feature Imanvi as the female lead. They will be joined by actors Mithun Chakraborty, Jaya Prada, and Anupam Kher. According to reports, the makers are aiming to release the film around Dussehra next year. Prabhas also has Spirit and Kalki 2898 AD Part 2 in the pipeline.

