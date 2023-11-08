Throwback: Chiranjeevi cheering up for little Ram Charan grooving to his song is unmissable

An adorable video of Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi from their childhood days has surfaced on social media. In the clip, the two superstars Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi (father-son duo) can be seen flaunting their super energetic moves.

The RRR actor can be seen dressed in a purple hoodie and black pants. Ram Charan's father and megastar Chiranjeevi can also be spotted in the video as he cheered for his son. He wore a sea green T-shirt and black shorts.

While Charan is dancing in the front, Chiranjeevi can be seen copying his moves in the back background and is seen so happy with his dancing. “Charan, come, come, come…" he can be heard saying as he turns cheerleader to his son.

The video is a heartwarming reminder of the bond between Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan. It is also a testament to Chiranjeevi's love for dance and love for his children.

The viral video is dated back to the 90s. In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Ram Charan was asked about the same video when he said, “They forced me to dance. They had pushed me. They said, ‘You also dance, you also dance’. I didn’t want that video to surface.”

Check out the adorable video of Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi below

Upcoming movies of Chiranjeevi

Bhola Shankar, Megastar Chiranjeevi’s previous film, featured an ensemble cast including Tamannaah Bhatia, Keerthy Suresh, Murali Sharma, Tarun Arora, Sushanth, and many more. The film did well with the audience.

Apart from Mega 156, the Shankar Dada MBBS actor has two other films coming up, titled Mega 157, helmed by his daughter Sushmita Konidela, and Mega 158, helmed by Boyapati Srinu. However, not a lot of information regarding these films is available right now.

Upcoming movies of Ram Charan

Ram Charan recently starred in the SS Rajamouli film RRR alongside Jr NTR, which became one of the biggest successes of Indian cinema. He will next be seen in S Shankar's upcoming film Game Changer, which also stars Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Anjali, Jayaram, and others. The film is written by Karthik Subbaraj and has music by Thaman S. The first single from the film is expected to be released on Diwali.

Additionally, the actor is gearing up for RC 16, an action-romantic entertainer directed by Buchi Babu Sana, where he is set to play a pivotal role.

