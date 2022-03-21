Throwback: Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan & Naga Babu were the cutest kids and had uncanny smile resemblance

Megastar Chiranjeevi is one of the prominent personalities in Tollywood. Besides being a popular actor in Indian cinema, Chiranjeevi is one of the celebrities who is a total family man and loves spending time with his mega family. During the pandemic, in 2020, the actor made his debut on social media and shared many family moments, which for sure made go gaga.

Once, on the occasion of brother's day, he gave a sneak peek into his childhood album featuring the three mega brothers together. As soon as the actor posted the pic online, it went crazy viral with fans guessing who is who. Leaving the suspense, a throwback to the time when Chiranjeevi, Naga Babu and Pawan Kalyan posed for pic as kids. The trio stood together while Chiranjeevi held his little brother in his arms. The mega brothers look super and their smiles signify so much similarity. The uncanny resemblance of their smile has left fans wondering.

They say having siblings are a blessing and these mega brothers have always lived up to the same and set major goals. They have been with each other through thick and thin, both in their careers as well as their personal lives. And whenever these three brothers come together, it is a pure visual treat to Telugu audiences.

During COVID-19 lockdown, the mega family made use of every minute and spent maximum time with each other. From casual meet-ups, homely lunch with their mom to the birthday get-togethers, there was so much bonding and love. Chiranjeevi, being the elder brother, his home was a place of happiness during the hard times for the mega family.

