Throwback: Did you know Nayanthara refused to be a part of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Chennai Express?

According to media reports, Nayanthara was approached for an item song in Chennai Express starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.
Nayanthara has been one of the most talked about actresses in the South Indian film industry. Be it her stunning looks, impeccable acting prowess and the panache, the actress is certainly a delight to watch on the silver screen. Needless to say, Nayanthara enjoys a massive fan following across the world. Certainly, her fans want her to rule Bollywood as well. But did you know that Naanum Rowdy Dhaan actress did get a chance to work opposite Shah Rukh Khan but she rejected the offer?

Yes! This happened during the shooting of Shah Rukh Khan’s 2013 release Chennai Express. The Rohit Shetty directorial also featured Deepika Padukone in the lead. No, Nayanthara wasn’t approached for Meenamma, instead, Rohit wanted to rope in for a special song in the movie. However, the South superstar refused the offer politely. Nayanthara’s decision did raise a lot of eyebrows as who would miss a chance to share the screen space with King Khan. It was reported that the Imaikkaa Nodigal actress didn’t want to make her Bollywood debut. Besides, the grapevine was also abuzz that she rejected the movie as the song was said to be choreographed by ex-beau PrabhuDheva. However, Nayanthara didn’t reveal the real reason for turning down Chennai Express. Nevertheless, the movie went on to become a big hit and had set the box office on fire.

As of now, Nayanthara has several interesting projects in Tamil in her kitty, which including Milind Raju’s Netrikann, RJ Balaji’s Mookuthi Amman, Siva’s Annaatthe and Vignesh Shivan’s upcoming directorial Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal.

Credits :India TV

Anonymous 34 minutes ago

Lol obviously it did nothing for Priyamani! Why would the Lady SuperStar even want to be part of such mediocrity? She’s worked her way to the top not like bollywood stars playing games and sabotaging talents like Sushant Singh Rajput!

