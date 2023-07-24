Throwback: Did you know Tamannaah Bhatia was gifted world’s fifth largest diamond by Ram Charan’s wife Upasana

Many would be surprised to know that Tamannaah Bhatia possesses the fifth-largest diamond in the world. This may be new information to many, but it has been confirmed that the actress owns such a valuable asset. This poses the question of who actually gave her that diamond.

The familiar face who gave Tamannaah this expensive gift is Upasana Kamineni Konidela. This piece of information may raise a lot of questions in one’s mind. Why exactly did Upasana give such a valuable gift to Tamannaah? Well, the answer to it has a connection with Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi.

Upasana Kamineni gave a valuable gift to ‘super’ Tamannaah Bhatia back in 2019

Upasana gifted Tamannaah Bhatia a diamond ring, which has been revealed to be the fifth-largest diamond in the world

Well, to get things straight, Tamannaah was precisely given this gift by Upasana because of her contribution to the film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. For the uninitiated, the film in question was produced by Upasana’s husband, Ram Charan, and starred her father-in-law, Chiranjeevi. This was a dream project for Chiranjeevi, and his son Ram Charan took on the mantle of a producer to fulfill his father’s dream.

The film had a star-studded cast that comprised Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, Tamannaah, Sudeep, Jagapathi Babu, Vijay Sethupathi, Amitabh Bachchan, and Anushka Shetty. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is a fictionalized account of the life of Indian independence activist Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. Even though the film came out with a lot of hype and pan-Indian publicity, it failed to make an impact on the general audience.

The film did not create much of a lasting impact, but Tamannaah was praised for her aura and screen presence that she displayed in the film. Upasana seems to have dearly valued the contribution made by the Ayan actress to the film. That may be a reason why she chose to give Tamannaah such an expensive gift.



The news that she had gifted a diamond ring to Tamannaah was shared by Upasana herself. She had tweeted way back in 2019 about this and wrote, "A gift for the super @tamannaahspeaks from Mrs Producer. Missing u already. Catch up soon."

