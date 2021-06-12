Throwback: Fahadh Faasil, Nazriya Nazim, Dulquer Salmaan’s frame worthy photo is too good to miss

Ever since their early days in acting career in movies like Samsaram Aroyathinu Haanikaram, Nazriya and Dulquer Salmaan were often seen in each other’s social media posts.

Earlier this year, a photo of popular Malayalam actors, who are also known to have a very close association surfaced online. Mollywood’s popular actors Fahadh Faasil, with his wife and actress Nazriya Nazim were seen posing for a photo along with Dulquer Salmaan and wife Amaal Salmaan, and actor-photographer Shani Shaki. The photo went viral in jiffy with fans and followers sharing it across all social media platforms. It goes without saying that the actors have reaffirmed their friendship over the years.

Ever since their early days in acting career in movies like Samsaram Aroyathinu Haanikaram, Nazriya and Dulquer Salmaan were often seen in each other’s social media posts. Fahadh, Dulquer and Nazriya have all shared screen in Anjali Menon’s Bangalore Days which was a Box Office success. At a time when we are all waiting to see them all on the big screes, throwback photos like these are visual treats.

Meanwhile, Nazriya and Fahadh have recently announced their Tollywood debut films. Nazriya will be starring opposite Nani in the yet to be titled film, while Fahadh will be seen as the main antagonist in the film Pushpa starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. On the other hand, Dulquer will be next seen as a cop in the upcoming film Salute. Directed by Rosshan Andrews, the film has Diana Penty as the leading lady. Dulquer has a line up of films in his pipeline. He will be next seen in the gangster drama Kurup, where he will be seen playing the role of an underworld don.

Credits :Instagram

