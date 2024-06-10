Throwback: Here’s why Janhvi Kapoor called up Vijay Sethupathi after watching Naanum Rowdy Dhaan

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has never shied away from talking about her love for South cinema and her desire to work with several South actors on many occasions. Whether it's her remarks about Mahesh Babu defying age or her foray into South cinema, Janhvi has been very vocal about it.

On a similar note, the 27-year-old actress confessed to being a die-hard fan of Vijay Sethupathi and how she called him up after watching his film in an interview with Galatta Plus. Furthermore, she said that she asked Vijay whether he had any roles for her to audition for.

Janhvi Kapoor called up Vijay Sethupathi after watching Naanum Rowdy Dhaan

In a past interview, Janhvi Kapoor confessed to calling up the DSP actor after watching his film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. She said, “I called up Bijay sir after watching Naanum Rowdy for the 100th time. I realized that someone had his number, I called him up and I was like sir I am a huge fan, and if you ever have anything like I will audition for it. I really want to work with you.’’

Further, the Dhadak actress also revealed how Vijay responded to the whole conversation. “He (Vijay Sethupathi) just kept saying ayoo, oh, I don't know if he was offended or shy but he seemed surprised that I was this forward, I guess”, she added.

For the unversed, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan was a film released in 2015 that starred Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in the lead roles. Directed by Vignesh Shivan, the comedy-drama turned out to be a blockbuster at the box office.

What’s next for Vijay Sethupathi?

Meanwhile, at the work front, Vijay Sethupathi is gearing up for his movie, Maharaja. Directed by Nithilan Swaminathan, the crime-thriller will feature Vijay Sethupathi, Mamta Mohandas, Abhirami, Anurag Kashyap, Bharathiraja, and Munshikanth among others key roles. Maharaja is set to be released on June 14.

The story of the film will focus on a barber who seeks vengeance after his home is burglarized, telling police his Lakshmi has been taken, leaving them uncertain if it's a person or object. Further, the story delves into his quest to recover his Lakshmi.

Apart from that, Sethupathi has P Aarumugakumar's ACE. The makers dropped an intriguing title teaser for the movie, last month.

Moreover, the Jawan actor will be seen in the much-awaited Viduthalai Part 2, directed by Vetrimaaran. This film is the sequel to the 2023 movie Viduthalai. The movie follows the journey of Kumaresan, a constable, who is recruited to arrest Perumal, a teacher and leader of a separatist group.

