Throwback: Here's why Rana Daggubati wasn’t allowed to ride bikes

Rana Daggubati is one of the most popular actors of Tollywood. He rose to instant fame after his role as Balvaldevan in SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali, where he acted alongside Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Nassar and Sathyaraj. However, a fact about the actor surfaced after one of his interviews. Apparently, his mother was too protective of him that she did not allow him to ride bikes. He learned to ride bike only for his role in Dum Maaro Dum. To practice bike riding, he apparently borrowed one of his friends’ bike.

Recently the Baahubali actor made the headlines after he announced his engagement with Miheeka Bajaj. A couple of days back, he took to his Instagram space and announced his engagement. The actor shared a photo with Mikheeka and wrote, "And she said Yes :) #MiheekaBajaj." As soon as his picture came online, wishes and congratulatory messages started pouring in from fans and celebrities. Miheeka is an interior designer and she owns an event management company.

On the work front, Rana Daggubati will be next seen in Virata Parvam. The makers of Virata Parvam wrapped up the Kerala shooting schedule of the film in January. Rana Daggubati, Sai Pallavi, Priyamani, and Naveen Chandra’s major scenes were shot in Kerala. The highly anticipated film will also star Nandita Das, Eswari Rao, and Zarina Wahab in key roles. He will also be seen playing the role of the demon king Hiranyakasipa in the film of the same name. It is expected that the film’s shooting will start as soon as the lockdown is lifted.

