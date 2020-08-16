Throwback: Mahesh Babu's daughter proves she's a star in making as she dances to Madhuri Dixit's Ek Do Teen

Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara dances to Madhuri Dixit's popular song Ek Do Teen and her expressions in this throwback video are sure to leave you stunned.

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar have been treating their fans with adorable videos and photos of their kids- Sitara and Gautam through social media. Amid lockdown, fans are getting to watch some beautiful throwback moments of Mahesh Babu and family. Recently, Namrata Shirodkar shared another cute throwback video of their daughter Sitara and it proves she is a new star in the making. One can see in the video, Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara dancing to 's popular song Ek Do Teen and her expressions are sure to leave you stunned. The video was shot during one of their holidays in Paris.

Taking to Instagram, Namrata Shirodkar wrote, "My little ones take on ek do teen !! Worth a watch..all of two years .. dancing in her hotel room with Eiffel watching her perform Eiffel was so impressed that he gave her a free pass right to the top the very next day...it’s just that since her age doesn’t permit her to know all the numbers by heart she has them all mixed up MD!!this ones specially for u with love..all the way from PAris."

Sitara Ghattamaneni is already popular on social media. The young girl made her Instagram debut on April 11, 2020 and has already got the verified blue tick on her account. Sitara also has a YouTube channel with her best friend Aadya.

Mahesh Babu's daughter made her debut in the film industry as she lent her voice for young Elsa in Frozen II's Telugu version.

Credits :Instagram

