THROWBACK: Mahesh Babu's still from his film Aagadu will bring back fond memories of the action flick

The throwback still of the actor from his film Aagadu will bring back fond memories of the action thriller. The old still of Mahesh Babu sees him in a stylish look.
Mahesh babu,South,AagaduTHROWBACK: Mahesh Babu's still from his film Aagadu will bring back fond memories of the action flick

The fans and followers of the Telugu star Mahesh Babu are always eagerly looking forward to watching the films of the actor. The throwback still of the star from his film Aagadu will bring back fond memories of the action thriller. The old still of Mahesh Babu sees him in a stylish look and is flaunting his dance moves. The old still of the Telugu actor is from the song called Bhelpuri which also featured the gorgeous actress Tamannaah Bhatia. 

The fans and followers of the Telugu actor are delighted to see the actor's throwback still from Aagadu. This film was helmed by director Srinu Vaitla. On the work front, Mahesh Babu will be seen in the upcoming film titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata. This film is helmed by ace director Parasuram. The director is known for his film called Geetha Govindam, which featured Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. Now, all eyes are on the much awaited drama, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. 

Check out the post:

The makers of the film had released the first look poster on May 31. This day marked the birthday of superstar Krishna. On the eve of Mahesh Babu's birthday, the makers of Sarkaru Vaari Paata also unveiled the film's first motion poster. The fans and film audiences gave the film's first look and motion poster a thundering response. The lead actor will be seen in a rugged look.  

(ALSO READ: After Sarkaru Vaari Paata Mahesh Babu to sign a film with AR Murugadoss?)

Credits :instagram

