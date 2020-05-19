THROWBACK: Mammootty cancelled shooting in London to be with his wife Sultana when Dulquer Salmaan was born

Mollywood actor Mammooty was in London, shooting for a film when he came to know about the birth of his son and actor Dulquer Salmaan.

Dulquer Salmaan is one of the few actors who rose to instant fame after a few good films. He is known for his charming looks and childlike smile. Fans, of Dulquer have admired the actor for his charisma and humble behavior during public appearances. While we all know that he is the son of Mollywood megastar Mammootty, the birth of the actor has some interesting twists. Apparently, when he was born, Mammootty was in London for the shooting of his film by Sathyan Anthikad.

When he came to know about the birth, he was on the sets. However, he cancelled the shooting and flew back to India to spend time with his wife and the then-new mother Sultana. This was revealed by Mammootty himself during the promotional event of Dulquer Salmaan’s film, Jomonte Suvisheshangal was also directed by Sathyan Anthikand. On the work front, Dulquer was last seen in Desingh Periyasamy's directorial debut, Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal, which turned out to be a mega hit venture.

Mammooty, on the other hand, was last seen in Mamangam, a periodic drama set in the 17th century narrates the story of ‘Chavers’ (suicide warriors) of feudal Kerala and their attempts to get over of the Zamorin ruler. The film was in soup after the former director Sanjeev Pillai was sacked by the makers. The filmmaker was deported even though half of the film was finished. M Padmakumar of Joseph fame later came onboard the finish the rest of the film.

