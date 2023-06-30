THROWBACK: Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan had a good laugh in THIS video of them dancing with a baby filter

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara are one of the most popular couples in South Indian cinema. The duo got married on June 9 of last year. Now an adorable video of the couple from the time of lockdown has resurfaced, and it is anything but adorable. The video shows the couple dancing using baby filters and having a good laugh.

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara turn into kids and have fun

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara posted the video of themselves with baby filters and laughing during the lockdown for a specific reason. It was in response to the numerous rumors circulating about them at that time. Social media had created a challenging situation for the actress of Yaaradi Nee Mohini and the director of Thaanaa Serndha Koottam. Multiple reports suggested that the couple had contracted the coronavirus and were in isolation. The rumors further claimed that they were residing in their house in Egmore while in isolation.

This was a reply of sorts to refute the rumors about them, as evident from the caption that Vignesh shared.

In his caption, Vignesh wrote that the press and social media are imagining things and cooking up stories about the couple, and this video is their reaction to such rumors. His caption read, "And .., that’s how we see the news about us, the corona and the imagination of all the press & social media sweethearts Anyways! To our well-wishers We are happy, healthy and God has blessed us with enough strength & happiness to see all you jokers and your jokes ! God bless"

The comments under the post were all about how great the couple looked in their kid avatars. One Instagram user commented, "So cute both of you" Netizens also pointed out how the Imaikkaa Nodigal actress's kid avatar looked very similar to Anikha Surendran, who had acted with her in many films like Bhaskar the Rascal and Viswasam as her daughter.

