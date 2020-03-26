THROWBACK: Nayanthara pulling a kid's cheeks and playing with her in Azerbaijan is beyond adorable

Nayanthara is surely one of the actresses in the South Indian film industry who is super-expressive. Looking at this video of her playing with a little kid, we think she will make for a perfect mother.

Nayanthara is one of the most successful actresses in the South Indian film industry. The stunner is known for her powerful on-screen persona and straightforward attitude. However, there is always a little kid in all of us and a rare side that we hardly let it out. During the Coronavirus outbreak which has put the country into 21-day lockdown stage, we bring a cute throwback video of Nayanthara that will instantly take away all the negativity for a moment and bring a smile on your face.

During the shooting of Mr Local in Azerbaijan, Nayanthara bumped into the youngest fan and she made sure to spend a memorable time with her. In this throwback video from the sets, one can see Nayanthara pulling cheeks of the little girl and also poses with her for a picture. The adorable kid had a playful time with Nayanthara and its too cute for words. This video will bring a smile on your face. Nayanthara is surely one of the actresses in the South Indian film industry who is super-expressive. Looking at this video of her playing with a little kid, we think she will make for a perfect mother.

Check it out the video below:

On the work front, Nayanthara will be seen next in Mookuthi Amman directed by RJ Balaji and NJ Saravanan. One of the biggest films that audience is eagerly looking forward to is 'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal' alongside Samantha Akkineni. The film stars Vijay Sethupathi in the male lead role and will be directed by Vignesh Shivan.

