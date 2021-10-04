Throwback: Not being able to afford studies to having one meal; When Samantha opened up about her struggle

Samantha is currently the most popular and talented actress in the South film industry. She is also trying to move her wings in Bollywood as well and her latest performance in The Family Man 2 web series is proof of it. However, before this popularity and acclamation, Samantha had a fair share of struggles to reach the dream of being an actor. Let's take you down through the memory lane of when she opened up about her struggles and motivated the youth of the nation to dream whatever they want.

Samantha never dreamt of being an actor, circumstances did. Yes, Samantha came into the line of films by doing various odd jobs including modelling. The actress opened up that she was a topper ever since 1st class to intermediate, however, she couldn't study further for higher education as her family couldn't afford it. Samantha did not have dreams or aspirations at that time so she started taking many odd jobs to earn money. In that process, she got into modelling and with time passing she bagged her first movie Ye Maaya Chesave. The Oh Baby actress also revealed that there was a time when she had only one meal because of her financial issues.

Samantha also motivated the young generation that if she can do it, so can everyone do it. The actress urged everyone to dream and pursue bigger in life because nothing can stop your dreams. Well, it is surely amazing to see how Samantha achieved the success ladder.



She proves to be my inspiration each and everyday. Not only by her words but also by her actions. She is not just an example , a perfect role model . We love you @Samanthaprabhu2 #WeLoveYouSamantha #Samantha #SamanthaRuthPrabhu pic.twitter.com/DEa1SM2n0W — Prachi_Samantha (@Prachi96773628) October 3, 2021

However, post the super success of her debut movie Ye Maaya Chesave, there was no looking back for Samantha. Her every role, right from Jessie to Rajji were immensely loved by the audiences. Samantha fruitfully completed 11 years in the south film industry with many blockbuster hits in her career.

Samantha currently has two films, for which she has wrapped up shooting- mythological film Shaakunthalam with Dev Mohan and Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The actress is currently on a break from work as she recently announced about parting ways with her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya.